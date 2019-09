KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — INGREDIENTS:

6 oz pizza sauce

Any topping assortment: Italian sausage, meatballs, chicken, onions, peppers, mushrooms

Pinch of Romano cheese

4 oz mozzarella cheese

METHOD:

In a 7" pan, add half of the sauce, followed by desired toppings.

Cover toppings with the remainder of sauce.

Top with Romano and mozzarella cheeses.

Bake at 450 for approximately 10 minutes.

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

9/3/2019