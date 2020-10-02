KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Lulus Valentine’s Day Chocolate Cake

CAKE:

1 1/2 boxes of Duncan Hines devil’s food chocolate cake mix

5 eggs

3/4 cup of oil

1/2 cup sour cream

One cup of water

Mix well and bake in 3 (9)inch pans at 350 for 12 minutes or until done. Cool completely.

ICING:

4 sticks of butter, softened

8 cups of powdered sugar

2 tablespoons of Tarani raspberry flavoring

1 tablespoon almond flavoring

Two drops of pink food coloring

2 pints of fresh raspberries

Cream butter and then add powdered sugar 1 cup at a time until blended well. Add raspberry flavoring, almond flavoring and food coloring. Mix well. Use a piping bag with a rather large tip. Fill with pink icing. On the first layer put a thin layer of icing on the cake and then make roses all the way around the edge, placing a raspberry between each rose. Repeat that for the second layer. On the third layer make one large rose in the center of cake then make eight along the edges, filling the top of the cake with much smaller roses. Garnish with raspberries and chocolate hearts.

Presented by Deana Hurd

2/10/2020