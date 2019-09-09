KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Make Your Own Sauerkraut

INGREDIENTS:

20 lbs Cabbage

3/4 cup Canning/Pickling Salt

Remove outer leaves and cut off any blemished parts. Quarter heads and remove the core. Chop into thin shreds. Put about 5 lbs at a time in a large bowl and toss with about 3 tablespoons of salt. Let cabbage wilt down about 10 minutes before packing crock. Press cabbage down until juice comes to the surface. Repeat until all of cabbage and salt are packed.

If juice is not sufficient to cover the cabbage, add brine (1 1/2 tablespoons salt to 1 quart of water, boiled and cooled)

Cover cabbage with cheesecloth and weight down. Let sit in a cool place on the counter and ferment. Check after 14 days, but we generally let it ferment for 20 days. Bubbles are a normal part of the fermentation process. When finished it should smell fresh and funky. Remove kraut from crock and refrigerate until ready to eat.

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar, Tootsie Truck

