KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mamaw Dovie's Peach Blueberry Cobbler.

1 stick of real butter

1 cup self-rising flour

1 cup of sugar

1 cup of milk

2 cans (16 ounces) sliced peaches in heavy syrup

1 cup blueberries

METHOD:

1. Melt butter or margarine in 9 x 13-inch pan.

2. Mix together the flour, sugar, and milk. Pour mixture into the pan. Spread peaches, including syrup, evenly around the pan.

3. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 to 40 minutes, until the crust turns golden brown. Let cool for about 10 minutes before serving.

Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes

8/26/2019