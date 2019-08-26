KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mamaw Dovie's Peach Blueberry Cobbler.
1 stick of real butter
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup of sugar
1 cup of milk
2 cans (16 ounces) sliced peaches in heavy syrup
1 cup blueberries
METHOD:
1. Melt butter or margarine in 9 x 13-inch pan.
2. Mix together the flour, sugar, and milk. Pour mixture into the pan. Spread peaches, including syrup, evenly around the pan.
3. Bake at 350 degrees F for 30 to 40 minutes, until the crust turns golden brown. Let cool for about 10 minutes before serving.
Presented by Shona House, Faith Baked Cakes
8/26/2019