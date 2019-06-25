KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marinated Cherry Tomatoes with Feta Cheese

FOR THE DRESSING:

½ cup olive oil

½ cup vinegar

3 Tbsp. Sugar

1 Tbsp Honey

¼ tsp Paprika

1/8 tsp garlic powder

½ tsp oregano

1 tsp basil

1 Tbsp mustard

Dash of hot sauce

Salt and pepper to taste

Mix everything together in a mason jar and shake well.

FOR THE SALAD:

1 pint of cherry tomatoes, halved

8 oz block of feta cheese cut into 1/4 “ cubes

Gently mix dressing with the tomatoes and feta cheese.

Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

Presented by Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia

