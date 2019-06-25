KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marinated Cherry Tomatoes with Feta Cheese
FOR THE DRESSING:
½ cup olive oil
½ cup vinegar
3 Tbsp. Sugar
1 Tbsp Honey
¼ tsp Paprika
1/8 tsp garlic powder
½ tsp oregano
1 tsp basil
1 Tbsp mustard
Dash of hot sauce
Salt and pepper to taste
Mix everything together in a mason jar and shake well.
FOR THE SALAD:
1 pint of cherry tomatoes, halved
8 oz block of feta cheese cut into 1/4 “ cubes
Gently mix dressing with the tomatoes and feta cheese.
Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.
Presented by Leah Teno, Museum of Appalachia
