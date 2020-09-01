KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Marinated Kurobuta Pork Chops

1. Heat 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Add the pork chops to the pan and cook without moving them until caramelized and brown on one side. Turn the chops over and cook the other side for 1 to 2 minutes.

3. Transfer the pork chops to a heated baking sheet, and put in a 350 degree oven to finish cooking for 7-ish minutes. The pork chops are done when they're still a little pink inside and an instant-read thermometer reads between 140 and 145 degrees F.

4. Transfer the chops to a plate or platter and let them rest in a warm spot for 5 to 6 minutes before serving.

Presented by Josh Cruze, Butler and Bailey Market

1/9/2020