Mediterranean Barbecue
(Grilled Kafta Burger Lettuce Wraps with Avacado Tzatziki)
GRILLED KAFTA BURGERS
4 garlic cloves, minced
3/4 lb ground beef
1/2 lb ground lamb
1/4 c grated yellow onion
3 T finely chopped cilantro
3 t ground coriander
3 t Himalayan pink salt
2 t ground cumin
1/2 t ground allspice
1 t ground black pepper
1 t ground cinnamon
1/4 t cayenne pepper
Coconut oil or coconut oil spray for grill
12 butter lettuce leaves
12 kalamata olives, sliced
Fresh mint or cilantro sprigs, optional for garnish
Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Place garlic, ground beef, ground lamb, onion, cilantro, coriander, salt, cumin, allspice, black pepper, cinnamon and cayenne in a large bowl and mix with hands until just combined. Gently form mixture into 12 equal balls. Roll balls into 3-inch long sausage link-shaped pieces.
Lightly brush or spray grill with coconut oil. Place kafta on the grill. Cook 6 - 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees turning occasionally.
Serve kafta in lettuce leaves with a dollop of avocado tzatziki and garnish with mint, cilantro sprigs and sliced kalamata olives
AVOCADO TZATZIKI
2 avocados, peeled and pitted
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 lemon, juiced
1/2 c Greek yogurt
3/4 c seeded cucumber, chopped
1/2 t red pepper flakes, optional
1 1/2 T fresh cilantro, chopped
1 1/2 fresh mint, chopped
1 t honey
Salt and pepper to taste
In a medium bowl or food processor, combine the avocado, garlic, lemon juice, yogurt and cucumber. Mash with a fork until smooth. If using a food processor, be careful to not over blend. Season with red pepper flakes, cilantro, mint, honey, salt and pepper, and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.
Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well
8/8/2019