KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mediterranean Barbecue

(Grilled Kafta Burger Lettuce Wraps with Avacado Tzatziki)

GRILLED KAFTA BURGERS

4 garlic cloves, minced

3/4 lb ground beef

1/2 lb ground lamb

1/4 c grated yellow onion

3 T finely chopped cilantro

3 t ground coriander

3 t Himalayan pink salt

2 t ground cumin

1/2 t ground allspice

1 t ground black pepper

1 t ground cinnamon

1/4 t cayenne pepper

Coconut oil or coconut oil spray for grill

12 butter lettuce leaves

12 kalamata olives, sliced

Fresh mint or cilantro sprigs, optional for garnish

Preheat grill to medium-high heat. Place garlic, ground beef, ground lamb, onion, cilantro, coriander, salt, cumin, allspice, black pepper, cinnamon and cayenne in a large bowl and mix with hands until just combined. Gently form mixture into 12 equal balls. Roll balls into 3-inch long sausage link-shaped pieces.

Lightly brush or spray grill with coconut oil. Place kafta on the grill. Cook 6 - 8 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees turning occasionally.

Serve kafta in lettuce leaves with a dollop of avocado tzatziki and garnish with mint, cilantro sprigs and sliced kalamata olives

AVOCADO TZATZIKI

2 avocados, peeled and pitted

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 lemon, juiced

1/2 c Greek yogurt

3/4 c seeded cucumber, chopped

1/2 t red pepper flakes, optional

1 1/2 T fresh cilantro, chopped

1 1/2 fresh mint, chopped

1 t honey

Salt and pepper to taste

In a medium bowl or food processor, combine the avocado, garlic, lemon juice, yogurt and cucumber. Mash with a fork until smooth. If using a food processor, be careful to not over blend. Season with red pepper flakes, cilantro, mint, honey, salt and pepper, and mix well. Cover and refrigerate for 1 hour before serving.

Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

8/8/2019