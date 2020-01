KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mediterranean Grilled Chicken



20 oz. Pre-baked Chicken breast

Olive Oil

1 oz. Lemon juice

2 tsp. Greek Seasoning

Cut chicken into strips.

Add Olive Oil to hot pan; add chicken to pan and sear to heat it up. Add lemon juice and Greek seasoning. Cook chicken until internal temp is 165.

Serve with Tazikis sauce or any dipping sauce.

Presented by Trevor Townsend, Taziki's Mediterranean Cafe

1/14/2020