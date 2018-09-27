For the dry mix:

I tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon sugar

1 teaspoon basil

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 tablespoons oregano

1/4 teaspoon thyme

1 tablespoon parsley

1/4 teaspoon celery seed

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

Mix all together and store in a jar with a tight-fitting lid. ( I personally recommend storing in the fridge.) Use whenever dry Italian seasoning is recommended in a recipe.

To use for salad dressing:

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

2/3 cup canola oil

2 tablespoons water

2 tablespoons dry mix

Mix all together and pour over salad ingredients.

For the salad:

Quantities are one of each ingredient. You can dice rather than slice if preferred.

Red and yellow bell pepper, julienned

Zucchini, thinly sliced

Summer squash, thinly sliced

Cucumber, thinly sliced

Red onion, thinly sliced

Garbanzo beans, rinsed and well drained

8 ounces small fresh mushrooms if desired

8 ounces pasta of choice, cooked and cooled, if desired

Mix well with dressing. Serve.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

