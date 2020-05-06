Joy McCabe explains how to make this special recipe.

You won’t be able to help yourself. You are going to eat all of the delicious vinaigrette soaked homemade croutons first in this salad before the veggies. They are that good! Enjoy!

Mediterranean Tomato and Bread Salad

Joy McCabe - joymccabe.com

½ pound Italian or Sourdough bread, cut in ¾” cubes

1/3 cup plus ½ cup olive oil

¼ cup red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon plus ½ teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon plus ½ teaspoon Cavender’s All Purpose Greek Seasoning

Two packets of Splenda, optional

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 pound cherry or grape tomatoes, halved through the stem

¾ cup feta cheese, crumbled

½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted

½ English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced

½ cup sweet or Vidalia onion, chopped

Heat the 1/3 cup olive oil in a 12” sauté pan until hot but not smoking. Add bread cubes and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon Cavender’s. Sauté over medium high heat for 5-8 minutes tossing often until bread is evenly browned and crisp. Place cooked croutons on a plate lined with a paper towel and set aside.