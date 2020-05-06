You won’t be able to help yourself. You are going to eat all of the delicious vinaigrette soaked homemade croutons first in this salad before the veggies. They are that good! Enjoy!
Mediterranean Tomato and Bread Salad
Joy McCabe - joymccabe.com
½ pound Italian or Sourdough bread, cut in ¾” cubes
1/3 cup plus ½ cup olive oil
¼ cup red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon plus ½ teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon plus ½ teaspoon Cavender’s All Purpose Greek Seasoning
Two packets of Splenda, optional
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 pound cherry or grape tomatoes, halved through the stem
¾ cup feta cheese, crumbled
½ cup Kalamata olives, pitted
½ English cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced
½ cup sweet or Vidalia onion, chopped
Heat the 1/3 cup olive oil in a 12” sauté pan until hot but not smoking. Add bread cubes and sprinkle with ½ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon Cavender’s. Sauté over medium high heat for 5-8 minutes tossing often until bread is evenly browned and crisp. Place cooked croutons on a plate lined with a paper towel and set aside.
In a small bowl whisk together ½ cup olive oil, vinegar, salt, Cavender’s, Splenda, and garlic then set aside. In a large bowl place tomatoes, feta, olives, cucumber, and onions. Add croutons and vinaigrette. Toss carefully to combine. Best if made 30 minutes to 2 hours before serving.