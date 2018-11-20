2 teaspoons sage

1 teaspoon black pepper

3 large eggs

1 medium onion chopped

2 stalks celery chopped

1/2 cup butter softened

6-8 cups turkey stock

1 9x9 pan of cornbread ( day old is better)

3 biscuits or bread Slices

In large stock pot : Add turkey stock, butter , celery, onions, black pepper and Sage. Boil till tender.

Preheat oven to 350. Grease a 9 x 13 Baking dish.

In a large bowl crumble your cornbread and your biscuits. Pour hot stock over and stir to mix. Taste at this time for your seasonings and see if you need to add anything. Add eggs and bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes until golden brown.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

11/20/2019

© 2018 WBIR