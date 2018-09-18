Muscadine cake
1 box yellow cake mix
1 box instant pudding mix
1/2 cup melted butter
4 eggs
1 1/2 cups muscadine juice
Mix all ingredients together in a mixer for 4 minutes. Pour into a well-greased bundt pan and bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes. Cool slightly and turn out.
For glaze
2 cups fresh muscadines
2 cups powdered sugar
Purée muscadines and strain. Add to 2 cups powdered sugar, mix well.
You can drizzle over cake, then reserve some to be drizzled over cut slices.
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
