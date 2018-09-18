Muscadine cake

1 box yellow cake mix

1 box instant pudding mix

1/2 cup melted butter

4 eggs

1 1/2 cups muscadine juice

Mix all ingredients together in a mixer for 4 minutes. Pour into a well-greased bundt pan and bake at 350 for 30 to 45 minutes. Cool slightly and turn out.

For glaze

2 cups fresh muscadines

2 cups powdered sugar

Purée muscadines and strain. Add to 2 cups powdered sugar, mix well.

You can drizzle over cake, then reserve some to be drizzled over cut slices.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

9/18/2018

© 2018 WBIR