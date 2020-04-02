KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Melissa's Prime Rib

*Prep time 5 minutes; *Bake 2 1/2 hours plus standing

Sear roast until brown

INGREDIENTS:

1/2 cup of Worcestershire sauce

3 teaspoons of garlic

4 teaspoons of coarse salt

3 teaspoons of coarse black pepper

1 5-6 pound beef rib roast

Mayonaise

DIRECTIONS:

In a small bowl, combine Worcestershire sauce, garlic, salt, and pepper. Rub 1/2 of the mixture over seared roast. Place in a bag and seal. Refrigerate overnight, turning often. Drain and discard marinade, place fat side up, rub all over with mayo, then remaining marinade and tent with foil.

Bake at 325 degrees for 13 minutes per pound. Temp should register 115 degrees for rare, or 130 for medium. Start checking for doneness after an hour and a half. Best if you cook it, then let it stand in cooler for a day or two; reheat in the au jus.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

2/4/2020