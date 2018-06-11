For cake:

3/4 cup flour

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. cloves

1/4 tsp. salt

3 large eggs

1 cup sugar

2/3 cup pumpkin ( I use fresh)

1/4 cup powdered sugar for rolling and sprinkling

Cream eggs and sugar together, add flour, spices, and pumpkin. Mix together. Preheat oven to 375.Grease and flour baking pan 15" x 10" with a pan liner like parchment. Pour cake batter and smooth out; bake for 11 to 15 minutes until done.

When you pull this out of the oven take the fourth of a cup of powdered sugar and smooth it over top of the cake. I use a baking sheet liner to roll it up and let cool. A lot of people will put powdered sugar on a dish towel and roll it up. It's your preference, they both work. Let cool.

For Filling:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup powdered sugar

6 tablespoons butter, softened

Teaspoon of vanilla

Mix cream cheese, 1 cup of powdered sugar, the butter, and the vanilla, and reserve for when your cake is cool. Gently unroll ( remove towel or baking sheet liner) and smooth on the filling. Roll back up and chill for at least an hour if you can stand it. (Although it's also good hot, out of the oven!!!) Sprinkle with powdered sugar; cut and serve.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

11/6/2018

