KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Melissa's Red Beans & Rice
1 large can red kidney beans
1 large onion diced
2 TBS MINCED GARLIC
2 cups cooked white rice
2 bay leaves
1TBS parsley flakes
1 TBS Cajun seasoning
1 lb smoked sausage
2 cups water
Saute the Smoked sausage in a large pot. Add onion, crumbled bay leaves, 2 cups of water and the chicken bullion and simmer until onions are tender; add the smoked sausage and the rice. Add your seasonings and you have instant dinner!!
(To cook the rice I use 2 cups dry rice and 2 cups of water in a microwave safe bowl. Place in the microwave for 10 minutes covered)
Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe
9/17/2019