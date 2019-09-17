KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Melissa's Red Beans & Rice

1 large can red kidney beans

1 large onion diced

2 TBS MINCED GARLIC

2 cups cooked white rice

2 bay leaves

1TBS parsley flakes

1 TBS Cajun seasoning

1 lb smoked sausage

2 cups water

Saute the Smoked sausage in a large pot. Add onion, crumbled bay leaves, 2 cups of water and the chicken bullion and simmer until onions are tender; add the smoked sausage and the rice. Add your seasonings and you have instant dinner!!

(To cook the rice I use 2 cups dry rice and 2 cups of water in a microwave safe bowl. Place in the microwave for 10 minutes covered)

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

9/17/2019