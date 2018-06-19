Ingredients

4 cups shredded unpeeled zucchini

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 large eggs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 cups (8 ounces) shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese, divided

1 cup (4 ounces) shredded cheddar cheese, divided

1 pound ground beef

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 can (15 ounces) Italian tomato sauce

1 medium green pepper, chopped

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°. Place zucchini in a colander; sprinkle with salt. Let stand 10 minutes, then squeeze out moisture.

Combine zucchini with eggs, Parmesan and half of mozzarella and cheddar cheeses. Press into a greased 13 x 9-in. baking dish.

Bake 20 minutes. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, cook beef and onion over medium heat, crumbling beef, until meat is no longer pink; drain. Add tomato sauce; spoon over zucchini mixture. Sprinkle with remaining cheeses; add green pepper. Bake until heated through, about 20 minutes longer.

Freeze option: Cool baked casserole; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 350°. Unwrap casserole; reheat on a lower oven rack until heated through and a thermometer inserted in center reads 165°. Yield: 8 servings.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

6/19/2018

