Melissa's Zucchini Pizza Casserole

1 clove minced garlic

2 TBS Italian seasoning

4 cups zucchini shredded whole (lightly salted in a colander to remove water or--freeze beforehand then thaw and water is easily removed)

2 large eggs

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

8 oz mozzarella cheese divided in half

1 cup cheddar cheese divided in half

1 lb ground beef browned and drained

15 oz can spaghetti sauce

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Use drained zucchini, eggs, half of the cheddar cheese, half of the mozzarella cheese, garlic clove, Italian seasonings and mix together. Press in a 9 x 13 baking dish and bake for 20 minutes.

When the crust is golden and bubbly take it out of the oven and add the spaghetti sauce, cover with ground beef, and spread remaining cheeses on top. Bake at 350 for 20 more minutes till cheese and sauce are heated thoroughly.

Serve hot; This dish can also be frozen. I recommend that you make a double batch and freeze one because you're going to love this!

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

1/7/2020