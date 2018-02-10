2 - 8 oz cans crescent rolls

2 to 3 apples (Peeled and cut into 16 wedges)

1 1/2 cups sugar

2 sticks butter softened

1 tsp. vanilla

1 tsp. cinnamon and some to sprinkle

1 (12 oz ) can of Mello Yello

Preheat oven to 350 and roll each apple slice in a crescent roll.

Place in buttered 9 x 13 pan, add butter, sugar, vanilla, and cinnamon lightly starter and pour over crescent rolls. Pour 12 ounce can of soda over the top and sprinkle with remaining cinnamon. Bake in the oven for 30 minutes at 350.

"I'm going to say to make these at your own risk and I would definitely make a double batch because these are the best things I've ever had in my entire life."

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Time Cafe

10/2/2018

