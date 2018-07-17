4 Slices of bacon chopped

1/4 cup of onion chopped

1 TBS garlic minced

1/2 cup diced tomatoes

1/2 cup mushrooms sliced

5 cups of water

2 chicken bouillon ( you can use your broth from your chicken to lower salt)

2 cups chicken breast shredded

1/2 cup celery

1 cup yellow squash sliced

1/2 cup green beans

1 cup spinach( you can use frozen or fresh)

1/8 cup basil or 1 teaspoon dried

2 TBS roasted red pepper

Dash of cayenne pepper

Pinch of black pepper

1/2 cup cauliflower

1/2 cup jicama or turnips chopped

1/2 cup rutabaga or parsnips

1/2 cup cheddar cheese

In a large stock pot add 3 cups water, chicken base, onions, celery, jicama, parsnips, rutabaga, turnips (all hard vegetables you are using) these can be substituted for whichever you like) the parsnips turnips, jicama, rutabaga, and turnips are just going to be like a potato in this soup. They do not carry any flavor. You can't mess this up. You could even add cabbage if you like.. Do not be afraid of these root vegetables!!

Bring to boil and simmer till tender. Add the chicken, squash, green beans, spinach, red pepper, mushrooms, 2 cups water and simmer for 20 minutes till hot and vegetables are tender. Add remaining ingredients; serve topped with shredded cheddar cheese.

Presented by Melissa Graves, Donna's Old Town Cafe

