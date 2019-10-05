KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neapolitan Style White Beans
(Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza in Alcoa)
Ingredients:
4 cups of cannellini (white kidney) beans, soaked overnight or 2 cans
2 Tbs. chopped fresh basil
1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
2 stalks of leeks, chopped
1 Tbs. minced garlic
2 cups chopped tomatoes
1 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. black pepper
Directions:
For fresh beans, bring them to a boil in a pan of water, then simmer until they're tender. Drain.
Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add leeks and garlic and salute. Then add tomatoes, parsley, basil, beans, salt and pepper. Mix, cover and let simmer for about 20 minutes.
Great as a vegetarian dish, served with rice, or could be used as a side with your favorite meat.
Metro Pizza is located out in Alcoa.