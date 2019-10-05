KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Neapolitan Style White Beans

(Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza in Alcoa)



Ingredients:



4 cups of cannellini (white kidney) beans, soaked overnight or 2 cans

2 Tbs. chopped fresh basil

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

2 stalks of leeks, chopped

1 Tbs. minced garlic

2 cups chopped tomatoes

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. black pepper

Directions:

For fresh beans, bring them to a boil in a pan of water, then simmer until they're tender. Drain.

Heat olive oil in a skillet. Add leeks and garlic and salute. Then add tomatoes, parsley, basil, beans, salt and pepper. Mix, cover and let simmer for about 20 minutes.

Great as a vegetarian dish, served with rice, or could be used as a side with your favorite meat.

Metro Pizza is located out in Alcoa.