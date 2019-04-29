KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Joshua Pizza

Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza in Alcoa

Ingredients:

13 oz fresh dough

6 oz ranch dressing

12 oz mozzarella cheese

8 oz grilled chicken, sliced

8 oz cooked bacon, crumbled

1 tomato, diced

6 slices canned jalapeños, diced

Method:

Using flour, work dough into a circle, creating an edge of about an inch. Spread ranch dressing across surface of dough. Add 6 oz of cheese, then chicken, bacon, tomato and jalapeños. Cover with remaining cheese.



Bake in oven @450 degrees for approximately 7-9 minutes.