KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Joshua Pizza
Prepared by Jay Bernard of Metro Pizza in Alcoa
Ingredients:
13 oz fresh dough
6 oz ranch dressing
12 oz mozzarella cheese
8 oz grilled chicken, sliced
8 oz cooked bacon, crumbled
1 tomato, diced
6 slices canned jalapeños, diced
Method:
Using flour, work dough into a circle, creating an edge of about an inch. Spread ranch dressing across surface of dough. Add 6 oz of cheese, then chicken, bacon, tomato and jalapeños. Cover with remaining cheese.
Bake in oven @450 degrees for approximately 7-9 minutes.