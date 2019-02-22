KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Here's the Italian Sausage Sub recipe from Metro Pizza in Alcoa.
Ingredients:
2 links of cooked, sweet Italian sausage, sliced long ways
5 oz marinara sauce
3 oz extra virgin olive oil
8" hoagie roll
Fresh red pepper, green pepper and sweet onion, sliced, (mushrooms optional)
Pinch of crushed red pepper
Sprinkle of Romano cheese
6 oz mozzarella cheese
Directions:
Saute sliced onions and peppers with olive oil in stove and oven safe pan, on medium heat for about 4-5 minutes. You don't want the veggies mushy, rather a little al dente.
Add in sliced sausage and continue to sauté for another 4-5 minutes, or until sausage is hot.
Add marinara sauce and a pinch of crushed red pepper. Add Romano and mozzarella atop veggies, sauce and marinara.
Bake in oven at 450 for approximately 5 minutes.
Toast hoagie roll.
Spoon mixture into toasted hoagie and mangia!