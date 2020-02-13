KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mexican Sweetheart Soup

2 medium jicamas, peeled and sliced into full slices 1/4 inch thick

1 in (or smaller) heart-shaped cookie cutter

2 small zucchini, spiraled

1 T avocado oil

1 small yellow onion, diced

2 large garlic cloves, minced

1 large jalapeño seeded and finely diced

1½ tsp chili powder

2 tsp dried oregano

1 1/2 tsp ground cumin

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 14.5 oz can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

1 large sweet red pepper, diced

5-6 cups vegetable broth

1 pound medium shrimp, thawed, peeled, and deveined

2 small limes, juiced

1 c. fresh cilantro, chopped

Himalayan pink salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 avocado, sliced

1/2 c. white cheddar cheese block cut into 1/4 inch slices (optional)

Take jicama slices and carefully cut with heart shape cutter (yielding approx 1 cup of jicama hearts). Set them aside in a small bowl.

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-high heat until it reaches a light simmer. Add the onion and cook for 3-5 minutes until soft and clear. Add the garlic and jalapeño and cook for just under a minute. Add the chili powder, oregano, cumin, and paprika and cook for 1 minute to toast the spices. Stir in the tomatoes, red pepper and broth. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil, then lower to a simmer. Add the shrimp and lime juice and cook for 5 minutes until the shrimp are bright pink. Stir in the cilantro, jicama hearts and zucchini noodles. Season with salt and fresh ground pepper to your desired preference and stir for another minute.

Place the soup into bowls and garnish with avocado slices, cilantro sprigs and heart-shaped cheese accents using the heart cookie cutter (optional) then serve to your sweetheart(s) a bowl full of love and hearty health!

Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

