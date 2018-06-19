1 Pint heavy whipping cream

1/3 Cup +2 T. sugar

1 1/2 tsp. vanilla

2 T. cinnamon

Ice Cream Salt and Ice for freezing

Mix together the whipping cream, sugar, vanilla and cinnamon. Mix well.

Put ice and salt into the ball or other freezing vessel. Pour the ice cream mixture into the separate area or smaller vessel. Follow instructions for sealing, then roll the ball around for approximately 25 minutes to make a soft serve ice cream.

For more info search the web for Yaylabs Ice Cream Ball, or "how to make ice cream in a coffee can."

Presented by Mike Witcher, WBIR

6/19/2018

© 2018 WBIR