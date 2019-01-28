KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mini Pary Calzones

For each, we'll use these ingredients:

3 oz Fresh pizza dough

2 oz Shredded mozzarella

Pinch of romano

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of dried parsley

Optional fillings include:

Tomato/Fresh basil

Pepperoni

Sliced Italian sausage

Ricotta cheese

Or anything your heart desires...

Method:

For each mini-calzone, using a rolling pin, roll the dough about a 1/8" thin and in the shape of a circle. Cover half of dough with about an ounce of mozzarella. Add desired fillings over cheese. Sprinkle romano, pepper and parsley and cover with remaining mozzarella.

Fold over other half of dough. Press firmly around edge to lock in fillings. Cut away outside edge for a clean look. Shape into a small football. Use dough that was cut away to make the finger grips.

Bake in oven on pizza stone or greased cookie sheet at 450 for approximately 8-10 minutes. Can be served with a side of warm marinara sauce.

Presented by Jay Bernard, Metro Pizza

