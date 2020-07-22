Miss Olivia shares a special pound cake recipe

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pound Cake
Compliments of Marie Nichols
Original recipe
1 lemon cake mix
1 (3.4 ounce) package lemon Jello instant pudding mix
3/4 cup oil
3/4 cup water
4 eggs
1 teaspoon lemon extract
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a bundt pan with pan spray for baking. Combine all ingredients in the bowl of an electric mixer. Stir briefly to combine. Beat on medium speed for two minutes. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake 35-40 minutes or until a cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
Cook's note: You may use any combination of cake mix and instant pudding. As long as the flavors are compatible. When in doubt, use vanilla pudding mix.