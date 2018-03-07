1 1/2 sticks butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon soda

1 cup brown sugar firmly packed

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

2 cups chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 325°. Spray a 9x13-inch baking pan with vegetable spray.

Whisk together melted butter, salt and soda. Add sugars, vanilla and eggs. Mix well. Fold in flour until mostly combined. Stir in chips. Spread in the prepared pan. Bake 25 minutes or until golden around the edges. Cool in pan. Cut into small squares.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

© 2018 WBIR