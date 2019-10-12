KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Molasses Cookies

1 cup Shortening

1 cup sugar

1 egg

½ cup molasses

¾ tsp vinegar

¾ cup milk or cream

3 cups sifted flour

1 tsp each cinnamon, ginger, and salt

½ tsp mace

2 tsp baking soda

METHOD:

Cream shortening and sugar, add well-beaten egg. Add molasses and beat well. Combine vinegar and milk. Sift dry ingredients and add alternately with milk mixture. Drop by tablespoons about two inches apart on greased cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees 8-10 minutes. Makes about six dozen cookies.

Presented by Foods & Recipes of the Smokies, Great Smoky Mountains Association

Available at SmokiesInformation.org

