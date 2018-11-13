MOLASSES SPICE COOKIES

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups plain flour

2 teaspoons baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ginger

1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon allspice

3/4 teaspoon cloves

3/4 cup butter - softened

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon vanilla

1/3 cup molasses

Directions:

Beat together the butter and both sugars until fluffy. Add the egg, vanilla, & molasses and beat well. Add the spices, salt, & soda and mix. Slowly add the flour and mix until combined. Roll balls of dough in sugar and place on ungreased baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees for 12 minutes. Cool and enjoy!

Presented by Betty Henry, B & G Catering

11/13/2018

