2 lbs ground beef

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

1 cup grated Romano cheese

4 eggs

1/2 cup fresh chopped parsley

2 tsp kosher salt

2 tsp black pepper

2 T. fresh chopped garlic

1/2 cup ricotta cheese

Mix well by hand. Roll meatballs by hand about 2 oz each. Place on oiled cookie sheet and bake at 425 about 8-10 minutes. Add to your favorite marinara or as they are!

Enjoy!

Presented by Chef Frank Aloise, Cappuccino's

6/18/2018

