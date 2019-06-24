KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mom’s Buttery Blueberry Cobbler

1 Stick Butter

1 cup Sugar

1 cup Self Rising Flour

2/3 cup Cruze Farm Milk or 1 cup Buttermilk

2 cups Local Blueberries

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Put butter in cast iron skillet and put in oven while it preheats.

Combine dry ingredients in a bowl. Make a well and add milk. Mix until just incorporated (do not overmix). Remove skillet from oven (butter should be bubbling and a little brown)

Drop dollops of batter in hot butter. Top with blueberries (do not mix)

Bake until brown and cooked through, about 45 minutes.

Best served hot with fresh whipped cream.

Presented by Rebecca Saldivar, Tootsie Truck

