Chef Jes Thomas makes a delicious yogurt sauce.

Morru Curry – Kerala Style Yogurt Sauce

By Jes Thomas on Instagram @jessoulfood



Ingredients:

1 cups whole milk yogurt or buttermilk

3/4 cups water

1 T coconut oil

1/4 C finely diced onion

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1/2 inch ginger, finely chopped

1 jalapeno, finely chopped, removing seeds

1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric (haldi in Hindi)

1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

1/2 teaspoon Fenugreek Seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

2 dried red chili peppers

1-2 teaspoons salt, to taste

Directions:

Place yogurt in a big bowl and whisk until smooth. Add the water and whisk smooth.

Heat coconut oil in a saucepan. Add the mustard seeds and let it pop.

Add the fenugreek seeds, curry leaves, red chilies and let it sizzle

To this add the onions and garlic and sauté until the onions turn translucent.

Add the chopped ginger, jalapeno and turmeric and stir until light brown.

Turn the heat off for a couple of minutes and slowly stir in the yogurt into the mixture.

Return the heat to low and keep stirring, until the sauce gets just warm and you see slight steam.

Make sure you don't bring it to a boil to avoid curdling.

Turn off the heat and stir in the salt.

Serve over hot steamed rice and vegetable thoran.

From Chef Jes:

Ingredients can be found at:

INDIA MARKET

1645 Downtown W Blvd #26, Knoxville, TN 37919

(865) 951-2423