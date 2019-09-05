KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Mother’s Day Mochi Cake with Island Compote

by Totality Living Well

Mochi Cake

4 oz unsalted butter - melted

2 c organic raw cane sugar

1 t vanilla extract

4 large eggs

1 can evaporated milk

1 can unsweetened coconut cream

1 box of mochiko

2 t baking powder

1 c unsweetened shredded coconut

Additional butter for pan

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F. Butter a 9”x13” baking pan. Add melted butter and sugar to a large mixing bowl (or the stand mixer bowl) and mix well to combine. Add vanilla, eggs, evaporated milk, coconut cream and beat until smooth. Stir in mochiko (rice flour) and baking powder and mix until completely smooth. Fold in the shredded coconut. Pour the mixture into the prepared pan and bake for 55 -75 minutes until the top is golden brown and a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out mostly clean with just a few crumbs attached. Allow to cool completely before cutting and serving. Sprinkle coconut flakes over the top if desired.

Island Compote

2 c cubed fresh pineapple

1 c cubed fresh kiwi

1/2 c cubed mango

3 T fresh lime juice

2 T pineapple juice

1 t almond extract

1 T organic raw cane sugar

2 t nutmeg

Instructions

Combine pineapple, kiwi and mango in a large bowl. Stir in lime juice, pineapple juice, sugar and nutmeg. Chill in refrigerator a minimum of 30 minutes to blend flavors.

Serve The Mother’s Day Mochi Cake in desired serving size pieces and top each piece with Island Compote and celebrate Mom!

Presented by Scott & Michelle Williams, Totality Living Well

5/9/2019