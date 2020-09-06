Museum of Appalachia's campfire favorite: Pudgie Pie

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pudgie Pies
Prepared by Leah with the Museum of Appalachia
Ingredients:
Bread
Butter
Fillings of choice: Peach, cherry, apple or something savory like ham & cheese or a Reuben
Pudgie pie maker (Also known as a square iron; sold where you get your camping equipment)
Directions:
Butter two pieces of bread. Place one piece butter side down on one half of pudgie pie maker. Add fillings making sure to not go all the way to the edge of the bread. Place second piece of bread on top butter side up and close the pudgie pie maker. Make sure no bread is sticking out and if it is, trim it off.
Cook over hot coals until golden brown on both sides. Allow to cool a couple minutes before eating