Ingredients:

6 strips Applewood smoked bacon (for grease)

½ cup flour

1 medium onion, diced

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1-2 cans tomato juice

Diced tomatoes (canned or fresh)

Basil and oregano (to taste)

Salt and pepper (to taste)

Directions:

In a large skillet cook bacon until fairly well done. You want as much bacon drippings as possible. Remove bacon and set aside to eat later! Saute onion, garlic, basil and oregano in bacon drippings. When onions are clear, add flour, stirring constantly with a whisk to prevent lumps. Cook on medium heat while stirring until flour turns slightly golden brown. Add tomato juice while continuing to stir until gravy is just a bit thicker than the consistency you want. Add diced fresh or canned tomatoes and cook until soft. KEEP STIRRING! Salt and pepper to taste.

Serve over fresh biscuits, chicken, pasta, shrimp, or anything else you can think of!

Presented by Julie Wallace, Museum of Appalachia

6/25/2018



