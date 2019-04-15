KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Baby Nora Eileen Quiche

1 (9 inch) pie crust (refrigerated or homemade)

6 large eggs, beaten

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 1/2 cups chopped fresh spinach

6 strips of cooked bacon, chopped

1/2 pound browned and crumbly sausage, optional

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly spray a pie plate with cooking spray. Fit your pie crust down inside. Set pie crust aside.

Beat eggs with whisk until blended. Beat in cream, onion powder, salt and pepper. In the bottom of the pie crust layer half of your chopped spinach, bacon, sausage and cheddar cheese. Repeat for one more layer.

Pour egg and cream mixture into the pie crust. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes until egg mixture is firm and the top is golden. Cut into wedges and serve warm. A slice of this will make your family very happy!

Presented by Pam Phillips, Buffalo Mountain Grille

4/15/2019