KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Strawberry Lemon Punch

INGREDIENTS

1 can frozen pink lemonade concentrate

1 pt. ripe strawberries

6 1/4 c. cold water

1 qt. ginger ale

whole strawberries

DIRECTIONS

Process lemonade concentrate, hulled strawberries and 1 cup of the water in blender or food processor until berries are liquified.

Pour lemonade mixture into punch bowl or pitcher. Stir in remaining 5 1/4 cups cold water. Gradually stir in ginger ale. Serve over ice. Garnish with berries.