KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Old Fashioned Blackberry Peach Crisp

INGREDIENTS

• 1 teaspoon soft butter for greasing the skillet

• 4 cups fresh blackberries

• 3 cups sliced fresh peaches

• 1/3 cup sugar

• CRISP TOPPING:

• 1 1/2 cups light brown sugar

• 1 1/2 cups flour

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

• 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons

• 1 cup The Old Mill Thick Table Rolled Oats

INSTRUCTIONS

1. Place a rack in the center of the oven, and preheat the oven to 375 degrees F.

2. Rub a 12-inch cast iron skillet with the butter. Toss the fruit with the sugar to combine, and turn the fruit into the skillet. Set aside.

3. Make the topping: Place the brown sugar, flour, salt, and cinnamon in a mixing bowl and stir. Scatter the butter over the top and cut into the dry ingredients with two dinner knives until it forms coarse crumbs. Fold in the oats. With your hands, crumble this mixture over the top of the fruit. Place the pan in the oven.

4. Bake until the topping is golden brown, and the fruit mixture is bubbly, about 40 to 45 minutes. Serve warm with vanilla ice cream.

Presented by Jimmy Proffitt, The Old Mill

7/22/2019