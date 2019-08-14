KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olive Pizza Appetizer

1/2 pizza dough recipe

1 tablespoon olive oil (you may not use all of it)

8 ounces cream cheese

1/2 cup mozzarella cheese shredded

1 tablespoon fresh parsley plus more for garnishing

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/3 cup sliced green olives

1/3 cup sliced black olives

1/3 cup sliced kalamata olives

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a 9 by 13-inch baking dish with parchment paper.

2. Roll out your pizza dough into as much of a rectangle shape as you can, and then put it in the prepared baking dish. Brush the dough with olive oil (you may not use the full tablespoon), and then bake for 20 minutes or until the dough begins to turn golden brown at edges.

3. While the dough is cooking, using a hand mixer, combine the cream cheese, mozzarella, parsley, and garlic powder.

4. After the dough is out of the oven and has cooled just a little, spread the cream cheese mixture on it. Then top with the olives and sprinkle more fresh parsley.

5. Cut and Serve!

Presented by Kim Wilcox, It's All So Yummy Cafe

8/14/2019