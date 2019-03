KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — BLT Dip

1 cup sour cream

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup seeded, chopped tomatoes, well drained

1/2 cup store-bought, real bacon bits

Combine, cover and refrigerate until serving time.

Serve with chips or bread.

Cooks note: Homemade bacon bits not recommended. They will get chewy.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

