Chipotle Mayo Wrap Spread

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 teaspoon chipotle powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of cumin

Club Wrap

Flour tortilla for each serving, plus

Lettuce

Tomato

Bacon

Ham

Turkey

Cheddar cheese

Swiss cheese

Spread tortilla with Chipotle Mayo spread. Layer meats, cheeses, etc as desired. Wrap, cut in half on the diagonal.

You may also use the spread as a "dip" for the wrap.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

10/16/2019