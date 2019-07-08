KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivia's Marinated Tomatoes

1 cup oil

1/4 cup balsamic vinegar

4 tablespoons sugar

Salt and pepper to taste

1/2 onion thin sliced

1/4 cup chopped parsley

2 teaspoons dried basil

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cloves garlic, grated

Approximately 2 pounds tomatoes, large dice

In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients except tomatoes. Set aside ten minutes or so. Place tomatoes in a large zip-top bag. Pour marinade in bag. Refrigerate 2-4 hours.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

8/7/2019