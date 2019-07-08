KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivia's Marinated Tomatoes
1 cup oil
1/4 cup balsamic vinegar
4 tablespoons sugar
Salt and pepper to taste
1/2 onion thin sliced
1/4 cup chopped parsley
2 teaspoons dried basil
1 teaspoon dried thyme
2 cloves garlic, grated
Approximately 2 pounds tomatoes, large dice
In a medium bowl, whisk together all ingredients except tomatoes. Set aside ten minutes or so. Place tomatoes in a large zip-top bag. Pour marinade in bag. Refrigerate 2-4 hours.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
