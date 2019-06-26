KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivia's Mediterranean Nachos

2 tablespoons finely chopped kalamata olives

2 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil

1 Roma tomato, diced and drained

1 green onion, thinly sliced

4 ounces large, thin corn tortilla chips

4 ounces feta cheese crumbles

Mix olives, tomatoes, Roma tomato and onion in a small bowl. Set aside.

Arrange chips in a single layer on a microwavable plate. Top with cheese. Microwave one minute. Rotate plate and microwave 30-60 seconds or until cheese melts and is bubbling. Spoon vegetable mixture over all. Serve immediately.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

