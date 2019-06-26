KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Olivia's Mediterranean Nachos
2 tablespoons finely chopped kalamata olives
2 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes in oil
1 Roma tomato, diced and drained
1 green onion, thinly sliced
4 ounces large, thin corn tortilla chips
4 ounces feta cheese crumbles
Mix olives, tomatoes, Roma tomato and onion in a small bowl. Set aside.
Arrange chips in a single layer on a microwavable plate. Top with cheese. Microwave one minute. Rotate plate and microwave 30-60 seconds or until cheese melts and is bubbling. Spoon vegetable mixture over all. Serve immediately.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
