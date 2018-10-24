3 cups chopped, cooked chicken

1 cup halved, seedless grapes

1 cup diced sweet/tart apples

1 cup diced celery

1/4 cup golden raisins

1/4 cup Craisins

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup honey mustard dressing

1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts

In a large bowl, gently stir to combine all ingredients except walnuts. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Add nuts; serve on a bed of lettuce or plain as desired. Add a slice of bread or a croissant if desired.

Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table

10/24/2018

