3 cups chopped, cooked chicken
1 cup halved, seedless grapes
1 cup diced sweet/tart apples
1 cup diced celery
1/4 cup golden raisins
1/4 cup Craisins
1/2 cup mayonnaise
1/2 cup honey mustard dressing
1/2 cup chopped, toasted walnuts
In a large bowl, gently stir to combine all ingredients except walnuts. Cover and refrigerate until serving time. Add nuts; serve on a bed of lettuce or plain as desired. Add a slice of bread or a croissant if desired.
Presented by Olivia Sipe, Miss Olivia's Table
10/24/2018
© 2018 WBIR