KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Pot Mexican Quinoa

1 tablespoon olive oil                                                                                           2 cloves garlic, minced                                                                                       1 (4-oz) can diced green chilies                                                                           1 cup grape tomatoes, halved                                                                              1 cup quinoa, dry                                                                                                  2 cups water                                                                                                        1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed                                              1 cup frozen corn kernels                                                                                    1 teaspoon chili powder                                                                                       1 teaspoon cumin                                                                                                 ¼ teaspoon sea salt                                                                                             1 avocado, peeled and sliced                                                                               1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro 

In a large stock pot, add olive oil on medium heat. Add garlic and green chilies, and fresh tomatoes; stir often, for 3-5 minutes, until tomatoes start to soften. Next add quinoa, water, black beans, corn, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Bring recipe to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until all the liquid is absorbed. Garnish with avocado slices and chopped cilantro.

Presented by Janet Seiber, UT Medical Center

8/22/2019