KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One Pot Mexican Quinoa

1 tablespoon olive oil 2 cloves garlic, minced 1 (4-oz) can diced green chilies 1 cup grape tomatoes, halved 1 cup quinoa, dry 2 cups water 1 (15-ounce) can black beans, drained and rinsed 1 cup frozen corn kernels 1 teaspoon chili powder 1 teaspoon cumin ¼ teaspoon sea salt 1 avocado, peeled and sliced 1 tablespoon chopped fresh cilantro

In a large stock pot, add olive oil on medium heat. Add garlic and green chilies, and fresh tomatoes; stir often, for 3-5 minutes, until tomatoes start to soften. Next add quinoa, water, black beans, corn, chili powder, cumin, and salt. Bring recipe to a boil, cover, reduce heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes until all the liquid is absorbed. Garnish with avocado slices and chopped cilantro.

Presented by Janet Seiber, UT Medical Center

8/22/2019