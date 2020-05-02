KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Orange and Ginger Roasted Chicken with Onion and Cabbage Salad

TOTAL TIME: 1 hour 30 mins

INGREDIENTS:

1 tbsp. olive oil

Kosher salt

Pepper

1 navel orange

2 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. grated fresh ginger

1 4- to 5-lb chicken, giblets discarded

1/2 lb. Mixed onions

1 tbsp. sherry vinegar

1 small head red cabbage, torn into large piece

1/4 cup of cooked bacon pieces

Chopped flat-leaf parsley, for serving

DIRECTIONS:

Heat oven to 350°F. Line rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. On a prepared sheet pan, toss onions with oil and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper. Move to the outer edges of the pan.

Grate zest of orange into small bowl, then squeeze in 3 tablespoons juice (reserve orange halves). Whisk in honey to dissolve, then stir in ginger.

Pat chicken dry, place in center of prepared baking sheet and stuff with orange halves, then brush with half of the juice mixture. Roast 40 minutes.

Increase oven temp to 425°F. Toss onions and bacon and half cabbage and brush chicken with remaining juice mixture. Roast until temp reaches 165°F on instant-read thermometer inserted into thickest part of thigh, 25 to 30 minutes. Transfer chicken to cutting board and let rest at least 10 minutes before carving.

Toss onion and cabbage, vinegar, season with salt and pepper if necessary and then fold remaining cabbage. Serve with chicken, topped with parsley if desired.

LIGHTER VALENTINE'S DESSERT:

Prep time 5 min. and total time 8 min.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons raspberry or strawberry puree

1 slice vanilla angel food cake, crumbled

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

1/4 cup whipped cream

4 mint leaves, for garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS

1. In four (2-ounce) shooter glasses, layer puree, cake, raspberries and whipped cream. Garnish with mint leaves, if desired, and serve immediately.

VALENTINE MERINGUE COOKIES

4 egg whites

1 cup sugar

Sprinkles (optional)

Red food coloring (optional)

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and preheat the oven to 200 degrees F. Set aside. Using an electric mixer, beat eggs on medium speed. Gradually increase the speed to high and keep mixing while slowly adding sugar. Once your mixture forms stiff peaks, add one small drop of gel food coloring.

Attach your 1M Wilton tip to a piping bag and draw out a heart outline on your lined baking sheet. Then, fill each one in. Garnish with red sprinkles.

Bake for two hours. Once two hours has passed turn off heat and let sit in the oven for 35-45 minutes.

Remove from heat and allow to cool on a wire rack.

Presented by Carol Hanna, Hanna's Inc.

