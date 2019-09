KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Oysters With Crab Meat

INGREDIENTS:

Raw oysters on the half shell

Crab cakes pre-made from seafood store

Bacon bits

Provolone cheese

DIRECTIONS:

Shuck oysters on the half shell. Put small amount crab meat on each oyster. Sprinkle bacon bits on top of crab meat. Cut provolone sized to cover each oyster. Bake in oven for a few minutes until cheese melts.

"Ready to eat."

Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood Restaurant

9/4/2019