Paleo Zucchini Bread
1 cup zucchini, grated
1 1/2 cups almond flour
1/4 cup coconut flour
1 tsp baking soda
1/2 tsp salt
3 eggs
2 tbsp honey
1 banana, mashed
1/4 cup coconut oil, melted
2 tbsp almond butter
1/2 tsp cinnamon
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Squeeze any excess moisture out of the shredded zucchini. Whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl.
In a separate bowl, add the eggs, honey, banana, coconut oil, almond butter, and cinnamon. Use a hand blender to combine. Add the dry ingredients into the wet and stir to combine. Fold in the shredded zucchini.
Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the loaf is set. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before serving.
Presented by Camille Watson, Holistic Health Coach
5/30/2019