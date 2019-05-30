KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Paleo Zucchini Bread

1 cup zucchini, grated

1 1/2 cups almond flour

1/4 cup coconut flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

3 eggs

2 tbsp honey

1 banana, mashed

1/4 cup coconut oil, melted

2 tbsp almond butter

1/2 tsp cinnamon

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F. Line a loaf pan with parchment paper. Squeeze any excess moisture out of the shredded zucchini. Whisk together the almond flour, coconut flour, baking soda, and salt in a medium bowl.

In a separate bowl, add the eggs, honey, banana, coconut oil, almond butter, and cinnamon. Use a hand blender to combine. Add the dry ingredients into the wet and stir to combine. Fold in the shredded zucchini.

Pour the batter into the loaf pan. Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the loaf is set. Remove from the oven and let cool completely before serving.

Presented by Camille Watson, Holistic Health Coach

