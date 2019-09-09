KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Pan-Seared Salmon

1/4 cup sorghum flour

1 tablespoon amaranth seeds

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon herbes de provence

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon granulated garlic or garlic powder

4 tablespoons avocado oil

6 salmon fillets

Grind the amaranth seeds in a spice or coffee grinder. In a wide shallow bowl, blend flour, amaranth, salt, herbes de Provence, pepper, and garlic powder. Heat oil in a large heavy skillet or griddle. Dredge pink side of salmon in flour mixture. When oil is hot, place flour side of salmon down in the hot oil. Let it sear 3-5 minutes (3 minutes for smaller, thinner fillets up to 5 minutes for thick pieces.) Do not turn the salmon. Cover the skillet, turn to low, and cook 3-5 more minutes. Serve seared side up.

Presented by Camille Watson, Health Coach

9/9/2019