Pastalaya

3 pounds of chicken cut into bite-size pieces

2 cups chopped onion, bell peppers and celery

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

2 tablespoons salt

2 teaspoon garlic

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon hot sauce

1 can Cream of Mushroom sauce (10.5oz)

2 pounds pasta

8 cups water

In a pot large enough to hold entire meal, brown the chicken with a little oil. Add onions, pepper and celery. Cook until onions turn clear (about 10 minutes.) Add all spices and mix well. Add water and bring to a full boil.

Add pasta and mix well. Cover and turn down the heat to low/med. stirring every few minutes. Add a little more hot water if needed. Cook until pasta is done, about 15 to 20 minutes. (I usually cook 15 then turn off heat and let it continue cooking with cover on pot.)

This dish goes great with salad, bread and potatoes. This recipe should serve 10 to 12 people.

This is chicken only but you can add sausage or other meats. Also add more or less spice to your taste.

Presented by Andy Cantillo, Bayou Bay Seafood House

8/20/2019